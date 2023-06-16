CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September in the “Baby Boy Horry” case was sentenced to four years in prison after a hearing on Thursday.

Jennifer Sahr, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison and will spend time at a jail in Columbia. She was also ordered to pay $1,700 in restitution for the Horry County Coroner’s Office expenses in the case.

Paul Burch, the judge who presided over the case, is also counting the time Sahr did on house arrest, which was about two-and-a-half years.

“Unfortunately Ms. Sahr, you’re going to have to go to Columbia,” Burch said. “According to your behavior, I have no idea how long you could be there. It’s not going to be a very long time, because by law, I have to give you credit for your jail time.”

She will only spend roughly a year and a half in prison because of that, but the exact calculation will be determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a sentence between two and 30 years, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

According to authorities, utility workers found the baby boy in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway.

The father of “Baby Boy Horry” said Sahr could have dropped the baby off at the fire station or the hospital. He told the judge that she was fully aware of what she did and should be sent to prison.

“I’m not looking for a sentencing that’s too long or anything. I have compassion, I feel bad for her. I feel bad for her husband, I feel bad for her children … I do,” he said. “I want to say if he was really alive and froze to death, my future was robbed.”

“Baby Boy Horry” and another infant, “Baby Grace” were remembered at a memorial in December 2020 after Sahr’s arrest.

During her sentencing hearing in September, Sahr addressed the court during the hearing and tearfully apologized for her actions.

“I am sorry,” Sahr said. “I am truly sorry. I am sorry that I couldn’t provide the help that I needed for my child, and I will live with this for the rest of my life.”

The defense asked for probation during Thursday’s hearing but did not get it.