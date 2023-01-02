SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year’s Day evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers respond to a crash at 7:08 p.m. with injuries at John B White Senior Boulevard and E Henry Street.

Tiffany Young (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman climbing in and out of a 2016 Kia Forte, which was flipped on its top.

While speaking to the driver, Tiffany Young, officers asked if she had hit the pole that was split into two pieces. Young told the officers that she did not.

Officers then asked Young how much she had to drink. She told the officers she had two shots of tequila prior to leaving the house.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Young failed, the police department said.

Young was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Due to having injuries, Young was taken to the hospital where she yelled at staff and security multiple times. She was also charged with public disorderly conduct.

Young is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.