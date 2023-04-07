OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing 35 charges after deputies found dead animals on her property in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on March 13 in the 1000 block of Alexander Road for a welfare check due to reports of a goat being stuck in a fence.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received no response after knocking on the door, and animal control was called to the property.

Once animal control arrived, they located two dead goats.

During the execution of a search warrant, animal control deputies located 15 dead animals including four dogs, one cat, one bearded dragon, one chicken and eight goats.

While at the scene, animal control found six animals that were still alive: one ram, one ewe and four goats.

All animals, alive and dead were seized by animal control.

According to information obtained during the search warrant, deputies learned that Jennifer Marie Hunnicutt, 36, had not been seen at the property for about a month and a half.

Deputies arrested and charged Hunnicutt with the following:

six counts of ill-treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

15 counts of ill-treatment of animals in general, and torture, which are all felony charges.

14 counts of abandonment of animals

depriving the animals of necessary sustenance and/or shelter, or by omission

abandoning some of the animals without securing another owner or providing the necessities of life

She was released from Oconee County Detention Office on a $102,975 bond.