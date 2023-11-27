OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Sunday after falling through the floor of an Oconee County house into a well.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said 83-year-old Dorothy Louise Downey was helping her daughter move from a home on Park Avenue near Salem when she stepped onto a weakened section of floor in the kitchen of the home around 2 p.m.

Downey fell through the floor and down a 48-foot well, the coroner said.

The coroner said family members did not know the well existed below the house which, property records showed, was built in 1920.

Downey was eventually pulled from the well nearly four hours later by the Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services personnel.

Her death was ruled accidental.