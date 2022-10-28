ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, of Anderson, was arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville, and Pickens counties.

Steele has been charged with the following

seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adults

five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse

one count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment

one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses at value od $10,00 or more

During an investigation, the attorney general’s office learned that between January 15, 2020, and June 13, 2021, Steele allegedly used a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number belonging to someone else to gain employment as a registered nurse in the seven facilities.

The attorney general’s office said at no time during that period did Steele have the certification, qualification, or training required of a registered nurse.

Steele worked as a registered nurse at the following Upstate nursing and assisted living facilities:

Cascades Verdae Assisted Living Facility in Greenville

Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Iva

Piedmont Post Acute in Piedmont

Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Anderson

Condor Health in Anderson

Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley

Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Assisted Living in Easley