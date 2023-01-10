ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested and 10,000 ecstasy pills were found during a traffic stop in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place on Clemson Boulevard on Friday.
Deputies continued to follow the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as Shemica Nicole Hammonds and located more than 7 pounds (10,000 pills) of ecstasy.
Hammonds was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.