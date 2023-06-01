SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed, and her husband was injured in an accident Wednesday evening involving a tractor in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the Holly Springs/Inman community in reference to the death.

Investigators said the couple was farming and maintaining property off Holly Springs Church Road while attempting to fix a mechanical issue with the tractor.

While working on the issue, the woman became trapped by the tractor against an object and was mortally wounded, the coroner said.

She was later identified by the coroner as 84-year-old Judith Ann Ruff, of Mill Springs, NC.

Her death has been ruled accidental.

Officials said Ruff’s husband was also wounded after he was run over by the tractor.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Thursday morning.