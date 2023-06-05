ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – National burger chain Whataburger is eyeing it’s first location in South Carolina, with plans to build a restaurant in Anderson.

In May when the City of Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request from Whataburger Restaurants, LLC for a variance that would allow cars to park closer to North Main Street than current city ordinances allow.

According to a site plan, Whataburger aims to develop a one-acre lot on the corner of North Main Street and Concord Road into a 2,810-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru and just under a half-acre of parking.

While the zoning board has approved the variance, it will still need approval from the city council.

Whataburger is a national restaurant chain with more than 930 locations in 14 states.

The Anderson location is one of two planned for the Upstate.

In March, a new shopping center was announced in Boiling Springs which would include a Target and a Whataburger, among other businesses.