ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Virginia man accused of killing his wife was arrested Monday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Jose Hernandez Mejia, 49, on Interstate 85.

Deputies said Mejia’s wife, Evelin Molina, was found dead in their house on Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Mejia told a family member that he stabbed Molina, the sheriff’s office said.

Mejia has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center waiting to be extradited back to Virginia.