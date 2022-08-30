GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested after deputies said they stole a vehicle and kidnapped a baby Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:01 a.m. to 1410 Buncombe Road in reference to an incident where a vehicle was stolen with an under one-year-old inside.

Deputies said the vehicle and toddler were later found on Buncombe Road and Old Buncombe road, where the vehicle was involved in a crash.

The suspect ran from the scene but was later arrested.

The toddler was taken to the hospital to be checked out, with no injuries.

Details are limited. We will update this story as more information becomes available.