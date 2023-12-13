LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The search for multiple suspects is underway after a Chipotle employee was viciously attacked reportedly all over extra chicken.

The violent encounter happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chipotle located at 10092 Charlotte Hwy. (U.S. 521) in Indian Land, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies arrived at the crime scene, they observed several pieces of hair on the floor that reportedly belonged to one of the suspects, several witnesses stated.

The three suspects, a teen boy, a man, and a woman, were said to be all family.

Witnesses reported that a woman was ordering food at the counter and had asked for extra chicken. At some point, a Chipotle employee explained to the woman that the extra chicken would come at an additional cost.

According to the police report, after this exchange, an argument began where “insults and expletives” were said. Video, provided by a witness, shows the woman shouting at the Chipotle employee from the customer side of the counter.

While this was happening, deputies said the Chipotle employee walked away and went to the office. She told authorities she then called her mother who told her to “leave the restaurant.”

Shortly after this phone call, deputies said a teen boy with the woman left the restaurant and a man walked inside the Chipotle location. As the Chipotle employee tried to leave the restaurant, deputies said video showed the man “aggressively approach her and violently shove her to the ground.” Employees inside, as well as the woman who initially asked for more chicken and the teenage boy are seen running around the dining room area.

Witness video shows the man striking the Chipotle employee, pulling her hair, and jerking her around the dining area of the restaurant. Deputies said the man and teen boy were “heavily involved in the attack.”

Deputies said the woman, who asked for more chicken, is seen striking the Chipotle employee and the teen boy is seen pulling and grabbing her to the point where she can no longer defend herself. At this point, deputies said the man was still yanking on her hair and hit her again.

The Chipotle employee was then grabbed by the hair and body-slammed onto the dining room floor. Shortly after this, the family left the restaurant and employees called 911.

“During review of the video, customers are seen fleeing the restaurant while others are looking on as if they are shocked as to what is happening,” the police report states.

Employees describe the suspect vehicle as a gray 2020-2021 Dodge Charger SRT, last seen traveling south on 521. The North Carolina tag was registered to a GMC Envoy, deputies said.

The Chipotle employee told deputies she suspected that her left hand could be broken from the attack, however, she refused treatment at the scene. She was encouraged by her mother, the store manager, and responding deputies to seek treatment at the hospital.

The male suspect’s hair found on the ground inside Chipotle was collected as evidence for analysis, deputies said. This case remains open pending further investigation.