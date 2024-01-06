MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat.

It was the vice president’s seventh visit to South Carolina.

Numerous Grand Strand roads were blocked off late Saturday morning and afternoon by authorities ahead of Harris’ arrival in Myrtle Beach.

Harris used the visit to Myrtle Beach to mark the third anniversary of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“Three years ago today, on January 6, 2021, a mob invaded the United States Capitol,” Harris said. “They used violence and fear to try to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and to overrule the votes of millions of Americans. On that day, we saw violence, chaos, and lawlessness, even though some so-called leaders still say it was a peaceful protest led by, quote, ‘great patriots.’”

She also talked about what the Biden administration calls attacks on fundamental freedoms.

“On one side, they want to ban books,” she said. “On the other side, we want to ban assault weapons. They think the government should tell a woman what to do with her body. We trust women, and women trust us to protect their fundamental freedoms.”

She also said the administration is committed to Black Americans.

“We are connecting every family in South Carolina and across our nation with high-speed internet,” Harris said. “Because you voted in 2020, we are removing every lead pipe in our nation…we were able to invest more than $7 billion in our HBCUs…”

Harris also said that as vice president, she has been able to “confront the issue of maternal mortality and Black maternal mortality, and to challenge states to expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum care from 2 months to 12 months.” Currently, she said, 42 states, including South Carolina, now offer women a full year of coverage.

She also reminded the crowd that the Biden administration has appointed more Black women judges than any other administration, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Looking to the future, Harris said: “Let us not throw up our hands. Instead, let us roll up our sleeves. We were born for a time such as this. We love our country. We believe in the principles upon which we were founded. And guided by our faith, we are prepared to fight for those principles. With hope, with optimism, and with faith. When we fight, we win.”

Harris’ visit to Myrtle Beach came less than a month before the South Carolina Democratic primary election on Feb. 3.

The conference at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort will continue through Sunday.

