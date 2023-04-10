WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an Upstate church Sunday evening.

According to the Woodruff Police Department, officers responded at 7 p.m. to the Church at the Mill in reference to a crash.

Following an investigation, officers learned that Brandon Branch, 34, of Woodruff, drove recklessly through the parking lot and hit the Church at the Mill building.

A church member said there was a truck size hole in the glass doors and frame.

Branch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and hitting fixtures but failing to report.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.