YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who they say are wanted on assault charges stemming from an incident at Carowinds.

Noah Calvin Rich IV and D’Laysia Kanizea Watson are both wanted for third-degree ‘assault and battery by a mob’ that stems from an incident that happened at Carowinds on Aug. 7.

Rich is 19 years old and is described as a Black man, 5’8″ tall, weighing 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Echerd Street in Kannapolis, deputies said.

Watson is 21 years old and is described as a Black woman, 5’2″ tall, weighing 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on E. Steele Street in Salisbury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the YCSO at: 1-877-409-4321.

WANTED: Noah Calvin Rich IV and D’Laysia Kanizea Watson, are both #wanted for Assault & Battery by Mob 3rd Degree, stemming from an incident that occurred at Carowinds on Sunday, August 7th, 2023. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/zLf16wWdJT — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 10, 2023