GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The trial begins Monday morning for a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy.

Ray Kelly is accused of the death of Sergeant William Conley Jumper, 52, following a traffic stop on Oct. 20, 2020.

Kelly appeared in court representing himself and refused legal counsel. While in court, Kelly claimed he was not a United State citizen.

A 7NEWS crew in court said Kelly interrupted court multiple times. The judge said he’s prepared to have Kelly wear a “stun belt” if he does not behave in court.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates on the case.