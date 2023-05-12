FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released the toxicology report for 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski on Thursday, and it shows that she had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit on the night of April 28th when that fatal accident occurred.

State law enforcement officials are revealing new details about the driver involved in the fatal Folly Beach collision nearly two weeks ago. Police say Komoroski’s blood alcohol level that night was .261, which is over three times the legal limit.

According to the University of Toledo’s Blood Alcohol Content Chart, that level of intoxication is known as stupor, which police say is enough for anyone to fail all three field sobriety tests.

Reports show Komoroski was driving a 2023 gray Toyota Camry at 65 miles per hour in a 20-mile-per-hour zone on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue when the vehicle collided with the wedding party’s golf cart just before 10:30 p.m. that night.

The collision occurred only hours after newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson said, “I do.”

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found multiple victims lying on the ground and immediately began rendering aid. Miller, who was riding on the back of the cart, died from the collision. Hutchinson was critically injured along with two other family members who were in the cart.

In their report, responding officers noted that Komoroski smelled like alcohol, and she told police that she only had a beer and a tequila pineapple that night.

Reports show Komoroski refused a breathalyzer test, so blood samples were taken.

Law enforcement officials also say when placed under arrest, she became agitated and eventually had to be pulled into the back of the police car.

Hutchinson has undergone multiple surgeries since the accident and was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Komoroski is facing felony charges for the collision including vehicular homicide, and she is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.