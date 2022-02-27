Teenager struck by gunshot while playing basketball with friends in South Carolina

LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager who was playing basketball with friends and a nearby driver were both injured by gunfire Friday evening, the Lancaster Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. on Gay Street Friday evening. A teenager and one other individual were located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital to be treated. An initial investigation revealed the teen had been shot while playing basketball with friend. Multiple shell casings were found in the area and witnesses said they overheard gunshots in the area at the time, according to the police report.

The second victim was driving and was grazed by a bullet. Detectives believe both shootings are related and are being investigated as one case.

Officers responded to an armed robbery a short time later at a nearby Aldi but do not believe the robbery is related to the shootings.

There is no mention of a shooting suspect at this time or a motive and this remains an active investigation.

Police describe the suspect in the Aldi robbery as a Black female who was wearing all black, a face mask, sunglasses, and a scarf around her hair.

