ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was killed Monday when a large tree fell on him during a storm.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 15-year-old Evan Christopher Kinley arrived at his grandparent’s home during the height of the storm.

The coroner said Kinley got out of his car and was at the entrance of a garage when a large tree was uprooted and fell.

The tree struck Kinley, the garage and a fence on the property.

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said firefighters tried to rescue Kinley.

“Crews were able to begin cutting their way — with saws and other extrication tools — into the structure where they made access to the individual who was inside, and determined he had passed away from the injuries he received,” King said.

Kinley was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, he died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled accidental and classified as a death resulting from a severe weather event.

Kinley was a sophomore at T.L. Hanna High School.

The area had been under a severe thunderstorm warning. Severe storms rolled over Anderson County around 4:30 p.m. Monday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people across the Upstate.

The Anderson Fire Department said about 100 calls were made for damage around the county Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and Anderson Police Department.