YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County authorities are seeking individuals who allegedly stole more than 50 hunting trail cameras from the Lake Wylie Walmart Nov. 9.

Deputies say the suspects entered the Walmart store on S.C. 274 at 2:10 p.m. and placed 52 of the cameras into a cart, the York County Sheriff’s Office reported. They then entered the toy section, where they placed the cameras into a Spider-Man children’s ride-on car box.

The suspects reportedly paid for the car box with cash with the stolen trail cameras inside. Deputies say they were driving a white van or box truck with a large back window.

The cameras are valued at $5,858.