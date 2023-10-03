FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bank robbery suspect who handed employees a note demanding cash at a Fort Mill branch is being sought, Fort Mill Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery on Friday around 4:23 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank located on Highway 160.

An initial investigation stated that staffers were handed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of cash. It is unclear if the suspect was armed.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man who was wearing a tan t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and glasses. According to the police report, a black, artificial beard was found at the bank.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Fort Mill Police Department.