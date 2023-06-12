CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend briefly escaped a South Carolina prison this weekend, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Emanuel Bedford (Credit: Queen City News)

Emanuel Bedford, 30, escaped the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office overnight for about four hours before being taken back into custody. The sheriff’s office originally reported through a social media post that he had escaped around 9:42 p.m. Saturday night. The circumstances of how exactly he escaped or where he was captured have not yet been released.

Bedford’s alleged escape triggered a multi-agency manhunt involving over forty police officers, tracking dogs, and a helicopter. He was taken back into custody just after 1:30 a.m., Sunday morning.

Bedford is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deidre Reid, who was reported missing out of Pageland, SC in September of 2021 after having last been seen heading to a Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte in her Chevy Tahoe. Bedford is charged with kidnapping and murder and has been denied bond.