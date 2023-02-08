WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.

Williamston Police said they responded to the fight on an Anderson County School District One school bus along Brock Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said the bus driver pulled over to stop an assault involving two female students and remove the students from the bus.

One student was cut on her hand with a pair of scissors during the fight, according to police. Officers said the student was treated by EMS before being taken for medical treatment by a parent.

The other student was charged with first-degree assault and battery and was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police along with the school district are investigating the assault.