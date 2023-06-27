ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Kenneth Lewallen is a Marine Corps veteran who served from 1958 to 1964.

Stationed in Maryland at the Marine Corps headquarters, Lewallen said he worked in supply and packed combat gear until one day there was an accident.

“So when he came in with a forklift, they said drop. He didn’t say [it] he just dropped it and it caught all four of us.,” Lewallen explained. “So we ended up going to the base hospital at Cherry Point.”

Since then, Lewallen’s had forty operations.

“After I got out of the Marine Corps I had four back operations. I have no screws and no patella in this one, I have screws in this one,” he told 7NEWS as he pointed to his knees. “And I mean, you don’t have to be in combat to get hurt.”

The injury put Lewallen on a new path.

“When I first started filing a claim, I didn’t have the Disabled American Veterans,” Lewallen explained.

He said he learned quickly that filing claims can be complicated and that it’s easy to run into issues.

Instead of getting frustrated and giving up, Lewallen worked through it and got it down the right way. Then he decided he wanted to share that knowledge, to help other veterans get their claims.

“When you’re talking to somebody like you’re talking to me, and you’re a disabled vet, I had most of the operations you’re talking about,” Lewallen said. “So I mean, it’s easy to talk to them and compromise that, hey, the D.A.V. is not bad, the V.A. is not bad. You know? They just have to have the evidence to file a claim.”

Since 1975, Lewallen hasn’t been able to work because of his injuries, but you bet he still shows up twice a week at the American Legion Post 14 in Anderson County to help veterans get their paperwork filed.

And he does it all voluntarily.

“None of us get paid to have five guys working here,” Lewallen explained. “And none of us get paid. There’ll be here tomorrow. But we don’t get paid.”

Getting by with the money from the V.A. and social security.

On July 1st, Lewallen will celebrate 50 years of helping veterans get their claims.

He said he’s helped thousands of men and women over the last five decades.

“I think I enjoy meeting people, number one. Number two, they get 100% or 50% or 10%… You go to that man, you see a difference in them,” he shared.

Lewallen said it’s a triumph that also comes with hardships.

“When you’re sitting there and the vet brings his wife in and he has stage four cancer but he wants to make sure his wife is taken care of and he tells her to go see Ken… I’ll be sitting right there,” Lewallen said, fighting back tears. “He says, you see this man? And usually, they die within a couple of weeks, a couple of months.”

And yet despite the heartache, Lewallen said he still shows up for his people who need him.

“They got a couple of guys 100% and the thanks they get from the veteran, man, you would you think you got a million dollars,” Lewallen said.

To learn more about getting in touch with Ken Lewallen if you’re a veteran in need of help filing claims, click here.