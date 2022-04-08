MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice (R-SC) joined 94 other members of Congress — including all six republican representatives from South Carolina — and sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

The letter, signed on by Rice and 94 other republicans, states “It is increasingly clear that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father’s position as Vice President to develop business relationships with clients in Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, it is clear from emails secured from Hunter Biden’s laptop that he used a cash gift from a Ukrainian Natural Gas company, Burisma, of which he was a board member, to pay off personal tax liabilities.”

The letter also states that former president Donald Trump “endured closer scrutiny from the Department of Justice for lesser accusations.”

The congress members who signed the letter are calling for a special counsel “to preserve the integrity of this investigation and any subsequent prosecution.”

Read the full letter below.

No democrats signed on to the letter.