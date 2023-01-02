BEAUFORT, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.

According to officials, moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Senator Davis recognized he should not be driving.

Senator Davis then pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it, and sat in it for over an hour. At this point, he was approached by a Lexington Police Department officer and was ticketed.

Senator Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.

Senator Davis has released the following statement following being ticketed:

I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” Sen. Davis said. “Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.” “I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake. Senator Tom Davis (District 46)