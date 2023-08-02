COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A state senator whose district includes Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties was injured recently while serving with the South Carolina National Guard in Africa.

Republican Sen. Stephen Goldfinch was hurt after being deployed in June as part of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in the Horn of Africa, according to the National Guard Association of the United States. He is being treated at a hospital in Germany.

No details about his condition or how he was injured were immediately available.

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, whose district includes the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions, posted a tweet about Goldfinch on Wednesday.

“I’m praying for a quick recovery for my friend Senator Stephen Goldfinch who was injured in Africa while being deployed with the National Guard. Hoping he can get home safely to his family soon,” Fry said.

Goldfinch, a Conway native, lives in Murrells Inlet and represents District 34 in the state senate. He is a graduate of The Citadel and the Charleston School of Law. He served in South Carolina House from 2012 to 2016 before being elected to the state senate.