SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police have charged a man in connection with a burglary and multiple car break-ins in town that began about a week after he was released from jail on similar charges, according to a news release.

William Alan Raynor, 51, was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary Dec. 15 at Benjamin’s Bakery, an attempted burglary at Color Outside the Lines Hair Studio the same day, and multiple incidents of breaking into cars, according to the release.

Raynor was released from jail on Dec. 6, about a week before he allegedly broke into Benjamin’s Bakery, according to police.

Raynor faces a list of charges including second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, two counts of malicious damage to property, petit larceny, and multiple charges of breaking into autos in connection with six incidents, police said.

Police responded to Benjamin’s Bakery Dec. 15 after Raynor allegedly threw a brick through the door and stole a donation bucket. During the investigation, police discovered the hair studio next door was also damaged in an attempted burglary at about the same time, according to the release.

On Jan. 26, police responded to a call for a 2016 Lexus RX350 that was reportedly stolen from a home on North Ocean Boulevard, according to the release. There were also reports of a 2004 Lexus RX330 that was damaged in an attempt to “hot-wire” the car on 3rd Avenue North.

Raynor was arrested on Friday after a citizen reported a suspicious person checking the door handles on vehicles. Police found that two vehicles in the area had been entered, and Raynor was found in the area, according to police.

Raynor had been previously charged by the Surfside Beach Police Department with third-degree assault and battery in June and disorderly conduct, four counts of breaking into autos, two counts of loitering/prowling, two counts of possession of a stolen auto and tampering with a vehicle in August, according to the release.

No other details about the cases were immediately available.