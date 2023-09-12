ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rock Hill Police could still be seen Monday in a neighborhood where a shooting injured four people, processing parts of the scene.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, along the 800 block of Brunswick Drive.

Police said the suspects, Jaryrin Hemphill and Jakai Johnson, reportedly shot the four individuals and shot at three others, mistakenly believing the victims were part of a previous altercation.

The victims were reportedly attending another gathering further down the street.

However, neighbors acknowledged differing stories of what happened along Brunswick Drive. Queen City News spoke with several neighbors on and off the record, who believed the shooting to be a case of self-defense after an earlier shooting in the neighborhood.

“I heard three shots, to be exact, from the other side of the street,” said one neighbor, Nekia. “They swooped back around and came up my direction. I looked out my window, and that’s when I heard multiple gunshots.”

Nekia said the activity came to her door shortly after.

“I’m looking out the window, and I see the two vehicles in front of my house, and they are both shooting back and forth,” Nekia added.

When asked for clarification, a Rock Hill Police spokesman said, “We were made aware of this accusation that a witness is saying the suspects were fired upon, but the investigation has not revealed any indication of that to be confirmed. It also seems that account is spreading and may not be first-hand knowledge.”

“Arbitrarily shooting two vehicles that you have misidentified as vehicles you have had conflict with… realistically, we could’ve been looking at a lot more because of the houses being on top of one another (along Brunswick Drive),” said Lt. Michael Chavis with Rock Hill Police.

The victims include two 19-year-olds and a 24-year-old who were injured. A 25-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

The suspects, Hemphill and Johnson, are both 20 years old. Both face seven counts total of attempted murder.

Queen City News spoke with the family of one of the suspects, who also said there is more to the story than what has been released by Rock Hill Police but did not wish to give a formal statement at this time.