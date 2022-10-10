LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation identified 39-year-old Lancaster resident Rodricas Stewart as the suspect. Stewart turned himself in on Sunday and faces charges including murder.

“We are thankful we were able to develop a suspect and resolve this case quickly,” said Chief Don Roper.