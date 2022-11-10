HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his step-father, who was a former police officer, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the March 2020 shooting death of James Odell Cochran, according to the solicitor’s office.

Judge Craig Brown sentenced Faulk to 20 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

Faulk must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Cochran was found dead on March 5, 2020 after Faulk’s mother called 911 and reported her son was acting strange and may have done something to Cochran, according to the solicitor’s office. Cochran’s body was found in a shed at a home on Long Branch Road.

“The most tragic part about this case was that Mr. Cochran served the community in a dangerous capacity for almost 40 years and simultaneously raised the defendant like his own son,” Assistant Solicitor Christopher Helms said in a statement. “There does not appear to be any rational explanation for what the defendant did here.”

Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for more than 38 years. Longtime employees of the department previously told News13 he was a great mentor to many officers.