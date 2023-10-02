LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department charged a man Sunday for trespassing on a railroad track after he was hit by a train.

Officers said the crash occurred Saturday night on the bridge located at North Harper Street. Police identified the injured pedestrian as John Wix.

Authorities said Wix is locally known as a homeless individual. He was transported to the hospital by MedFlight.

Police said Wix underwent a partial foot amputation and is expected to fully recover.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement charged Wix with trespassing on a railroad track. According to SC Code 58-17-4096, it is unlawful for a person to trespass upon railroad tracks without proper authority.

Police said conviction of the misdemeanor may result in a fine of up to two hundred dollars or imprisonment for a maximum of thirty days.

Both lanes on North Haper Street were closed for hours as officials worked to clear the scene.

Police said drivers should continue to avoid the area of Fleming Street and Mill Street near the railroad tracks while officials wait for the train to be moved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Laurens Police Department.