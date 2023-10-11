LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after pocketing money designated to title and register vehicles, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Officials say 36-year-old Devarius Hughes of Lancaster was arrested on October 6 for 4 counts of Breach of Trust/Obtaining money under False Pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more, and 12 counts of Breach of Trust/Obtaining money under False Pretenses with a value between $2,000 and $10,000.

Hughes is accused of taking money from the sales of 16 vehicles in Lancaster County while failing to register and title the vehicles as required by law:

September 28, 2022:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2007 Chrysler 300.

October 11, 2022:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $10,000 from selling a 2012 Ford Escape.

October 19, 2022:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 each from selling a 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Nissan Altima.

November 14, 2022:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $10,000 from selling a 2014 Cadillac ATS.

November 16, 2022:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2009 Chevrolet Impala

November 30, 2022:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $10,000 from selling a 2012 Toyota 4Runner.

January 6, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2016 Ford Fusion.

January 11, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2010 KIA Optima.

January 17, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado.

January 26, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2014 Buick Lacrosse.

January 31, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $10,000 from selling a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

February 25, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2016 Ford Flex.

March 30, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2015 Mazda Sport.

April 3, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

April 12, 2023:

Hughes is accused of taking for himself more than $2,000 from selling a 2008 Acura MDX.

Authorities say Hughes was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center, and the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.