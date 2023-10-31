FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lawyers for convicted Florence County cop killer Fred Hopkins Jr. have filed a notice of intent to appeal his conviction and life sentence handed down earlier this month.

Hopkins, 79, was sentenced on Oct. 19 to life in prison on two murder charges for shooting and killing Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner in October 2018. Several other officers were wounded when they were ambushed when they went to Hopkins’ home in the Vintage Place neighborhood to serve a warrant on his son, Seth for a sex charge involving a minor.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to call charges on Oct. 12 in Aiken County. He had been scheduled to go on trial in February. By pleading guilty, the possibility of a death sentence was taken off the table.

The notice of appeal was filed on Thursday, but it did not provide any details about the basis for the appeal.

After his conviction, Hopkins was moved to the South Carolina Department of Corrections Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, which is where all male inmates are processed into the Department of Corrections system, a spokesperson said.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.