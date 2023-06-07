PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said that a man from Greenville County has been charged with sex crimes involving children and animals.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest of Lewis Sterling Eskew, 42, of Pelzer.

Investigators said that Eskew solicited a minor for sex, produced and possessed child sexual abuse material, recorded minors without their consent, and engaged in sexual activity with animals.

Eskew has been charged with the following:

criminal solicitation of a minor

3 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

three counts of voyeurism

two counts of buggery

Eskew was arrested on May 19, 2023. Eskew is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.