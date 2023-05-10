SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a mother dead at an Upstate apartment.

WSPA previously reported that Genesys Elizah Rice, 18, was found shot to death Saturday evening at Jasmine Cove apartments.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Rice died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, Akevius Dayquan Lindsey, 22, was arrested Monday in connection to Rice’s death.

“Executed,” Rice’s Father said. “Executed by a man that was supposed to love her. How do I feel as a father giving my trust to a man who I thought was going to protect my daughter.”

Lindsey and Rice shared one child together.

“I want you to know, not just what you did to Genesys but what you did to our own daughter, has to grow up and not have a mother,” Rice’s Father said to Lindsey. “You didn’t care. You didn’t even think about your own daughter did you when you put a gun to her head? Did you think about her?”

Lindsey was charged with murder, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was denied bond on all charges.

Arrest warrants also state that on May 2, Lindsey grabbed Rice by the leg leaving a scratch mark in front of three children.