(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states.

In fact, South Carolina has triple the number of vehicle fatalities than Massachusetts, the state with the fewest vehicle fatalities.

Coinciding with its high number of vehicle fatalities, South Carolina ranks 44th out of 50 for road safety.

Factors taken into account for Road Safety include:

DUI rates

Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities

Uninsured drivers

Road quality

Driving laws

Phone use while driving

Speeding

Aggressive acceleration

Harsh braking

Poor turning

As a whole, South Carolina came in as a fairly unsafe state in most categories.

South Carolina also ranks dead last in Personal & Residential Safety.

Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:

Violent crime statistics

Drug abuse and overdose deaths

Number of first responders

Bullying rates

Elder abuse and exploitation

In total, South Carolina ranked 42nd out of 50 for total safety making it one of the 10 least safe states in the nation.

The full list of 50 can be viewed below.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Personal & Residential Safety Financial Safety Road Safety Workplace Safety Emergency Preparedness 1 Vermont 68.79 2 10 14 1 7 2 Maine 66.95 3 13 2 19 1 3 New Hampshire 63.99 4 1 13 41 3 4 Utah 63.48 19 2 7 2 5 5 Hawaii 60.36 14 14 20 13 4 6 Massachusetts 60.02 7 5 1 42 11 7 Connecticut 59.88 1 23 17 27 17 8 Minnesota 59.81 17 4 3 6 22 9 Washington 59.44 27 7 15 5 9 10 Rhode Island 58.99 6 26 19 35 10 11 Virginia 55.99 11 17 22 3 31 12 Oregon 55.48 39 11 12 8 16 13 Iowa 55.29 8 19 5 7 47 14 Idaho 54.67 16 18 6 46 15 15 New Jersey 54.62 5 30 16 28 25 16 Alaska 54.52 37 16 27 21 2 17 Wyoming 54.04 21 27 10 22 21 18 Maryland 53.23 9 24 45 14 23 19 Indiana 52.98 15 37 24 12 29 20 Arizona 52.95 33 20 49 9 8 21 North Carolina 52.37 12 15 30 4 43 22 New York 51.92 10 31 4 30 26 23 Wisconsin 51.42 26 21 11 32 20 24 Delaware 51.36 23 29 25 33 13 25 New Mexico 49.92 38 38 48 10 12 26 Michigan 49.79 43 34 38 15 14 27 California 48.94 42 22 40 18 19 28 Kentucky 48.73 25 39 35 20 30 29 Pennsylvania 48.51 18 35 33 26 27 30 North Dakota 47.94 20 12 8 49 37 31 Nevada 47.72 48 50 37 17 6 32 Illinois 47.68 13 49 18 23 35 33 West Virginia 47.08 31 33 26 45 18 34 Nebraska 46.58 24 9 9 39 40 35 Georgia 45.27 22 44 39 25 34 36 Ohio 45.14 32 47 23 29 24 37 Colorado 43.84 44 8 31 43 28 38 South Dakota 43.38 28 3 32 50 39 39 Kansas 42.91 29 28 21 34 44 40 Montana 42.16 45 6 28 38 32 41 Tennessee 41.34 49 40 41 11 38 42 South Carolina 41.03 50 36 44 16 36 43 Missouri 40.25 41 32 43 24 41 44 Florida 39.52 34 25 46 44 42 45 Oklahoma 39.34 35 45 29 36 45 46 Alabama 37.68 36 41 42 37 46 47 Texas 36.77 40 42 36 31 48 48 Arkansas 33.72 47 43 47 47 33 49 Mississippi 32.52 30 46 50 48 50 50 Louisiana 31.64 46 48 34 40 49