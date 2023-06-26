SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple Spartanburg County fire departments responded to a house fire on Saturday.

Una firefighters said they responded to a residential structure fire along Epton Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, crews said the house was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Westview-Fairforest and North Spartanburg Fire Departments also responded.

According to firefighters, the house was vacant, although someone told them that there may be a female inside the house. The fire was extinguished and the house was searched but nobody was found.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, an arson investigator was called to the scene.

Deputies spoke with Una Fire Department Chief, Jeff Hadden, and were told that the house was vacant and under renovation at the time of the fire. The wires in the house were stripped and there was no electricity inside the house.

Deputies said they spoke with a neighbor along Epton Street regarding the incident. The neighbor told deputies that she had a video recorded 15 minutes before the fire started.

According to deputies, the neighbor said a black car was seen on camera pulling in front of her house and backing up out of the camera around 11:15 p.m. Nothing else showed up on camera until two minutes later, deputies said, when two people were seen walking from the back of the house that was on fire and down Epton Street.

Duke Energy was requested to the scene as well.

One firefighter was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center with low blood sugar and is expected to be okay.

The fire remains under investigation.