COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that allows gun owners to carry handguns with a permit – openly or concealed.

The new proposal bans carrying a gun at places like correctional facilities, courthouses and religious sanctuaries.

In 2021, senators rejected an attempt to remove the permit requirement before passing a proposal that allowed the carry of a gun for people who undergo training and a background check.