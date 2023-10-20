SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate high school football player was airlifted Thursday evening during the game for a medical emergency.

The School District of Oconee County said it was a Seneca High School football player who suffered a medical emergency during a JV football game.

The player was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Dylan Hudson, principal of Seneca High School, said “First and foremost, our prayers and support are with the student and his family. We have counselors available for students and staff as needed. We ask the community to join us in praying for a full recovery.”