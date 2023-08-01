BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a home following a reported shooting in Boiling Springs on Monday.

According to deputies, the incident took place along the 700 block of Belcher Road. Neighbors told 7NEWS that they heard a gunshot but always hear gunshots in that area.

According to deputies, the homeowner called 911 and told them that he shot his son. The homeowner said that he caught his son trying to take a motorcycle out of a storage trailer on the property.

Deputies said that an argument occurred between the father and son which led to the shooting. The 26-year-old victim was shot once. The victim had injuries to his arm, torso, and groin areas.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.