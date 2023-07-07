SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man holding a child hostage was shot by deputies early Friday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance with weapons call at Coldstream Dr. in Boiling Springs.

A juvenile called 911 and stated her father had both a rifle and a shotgun and was threatening to shoot someone in the house and also himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Once on the scene, deputies were able to make contact with another man inside the house who verified the situation.

He told deputies that there were several other children in the house.

Deputies attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said the man and all but one juvenile were able to escape the house by climbing out of a window.

The man started going in and out of the house with a rifle while holding the remaining child hostage and pointing the gun at the hostage, deputies, and himself.

Deputies eventually shot the man in defense of the hostage and themselves, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene for a death investigation. The man’s identity has not been released.

No deputies were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.