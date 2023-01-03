GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville and the surrounding area comprise one of the top 10 hottest real estate markets for 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“I’ve said that if people can afford to live anywhere, Greenville is the place that people are choosing more and more,” Jackson Herlong, Chief Strategy Officer with Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty said.

Herlong said the area’s amenities, job opportunities, geographical location, and up-and-coming culture are a few of the reasons families are choosing to move to the Upstate — but a limited supply of housing is why the market is projected to be competitive.

Herlong said that the market has normalized: Gone are the days of the sellers’ market.

“You can’t just expect to put a sign in your yard and produce 20 offers in seven days, all of which are over asking price,” he said. “We’re going back to normalcy, where a smart, calculated marketing strategy is really what you need to sell your home for top dollar.”

However, he said, the forecast market is not a buyers’ market, either. Prices are still high, and interest rates are now higher than in 2021 and early 2022.

Despite the higher interest rates, though, he said that now may be the best time for buyers in the foreseeable future.

“They always say – and this tends to be true – that the best time to buy is yesterday. The second-best time to buy is today,” he said.