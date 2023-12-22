OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two children were killed Thursday in a house fire near Westminster.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a mobile home on the 200 block of Misty Hollow Lane shortly before 1 p.m.

Investigators identified the children as 5-year-old Jacob Edward Tood Morse and 4-year-old Heath Trey Daniel Morse.

The two children were brothers according to the coroner’s office.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Oconee County Fire, Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, SLED and the SC Fire Marshal’s Office