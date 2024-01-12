COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s State Rep. Jordan Pace’s first year in the South Carolina General Assembly.

His first shot at change is making the death penalty a consequence for certain sex offenders who victimize children 11 years old or younger.

“I’ve been a pro-life guy for as long as I’ve been involved in politics, something I ran on,” Pace explained. “And part of the discussion within this pro-life bill is punishment. We need to actually punish the criminals, not the innocent folks, not the innocent babies. So I want to follow through with that. The punishments like this are supposed to be deterrence, and I think they would be.”

Current state law hands down a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence with no probation or life sentence.

Pace, who represents District 117 in Berkeley County, wants to replace that and allow for a life sentence. Under his bill, some criminals would also be eligible for the death penalty for certain sex crimes.

S.C. Rep. Jordan Pace.

“To me, this is step one. I would advocate expanding this through adulthood,” Pace said. “I think it would be fitting, whether it’s with a minor or whether an adult… Whether we call it criminal, sexual conduct, rape, whatever word you want to use, whether it should be worthy of capital punishment.”

Gov. Henry McMaster renewed the state’s death penalty law last September after a 12-year pause. Pace says the state isn’t that tough on crime — but he was happy to file his bill.

The proposal comes after a 21-year-old Oconee County man was recently charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He allegedly entered a home through a minor’s bedroom window. Deputies learned during the investigation that the man sexually assaulted the minor and then left the home.

“That’s the kind of thing that is just absolutely heinous,” Pace said. “Life in prison would be a mercy to someone who does that, particularly if it’s a repeat offender. So I can understand why they would be hesitant about it. But I think our society is demanding justice and we haven’t gotten a long time.”

The bill is currently in the House Judiciary committee.