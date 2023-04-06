GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman who reported that she had been robbed has been accused of setting up the entire incident.

The Greenwood Police Department responded to First Citizens Bank Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m. after a woman reported she had been robbed.

Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Alancia Goode.

Goode told officers she was a manager for the bank and she was making a night deposit before going home from work.

After investigating the incident, police determined that Goode had allegedly set up the robbery.

Officers charged Goode, 19-year-old Christopher Hackett and 17-year-old Rayquan Chamberlain with armed robbery.

Other charges may be forthcoming according to officers.

The incident is still under investigation by the Greenwood Police Department.