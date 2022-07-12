HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The latest twist in the Murdaugh murder saga may be coming by the end of this week.

Several sources told WSAV that Alex Murdaugh, the former high-profile Hampton County attorney, is expected to be indicted for the murders of his wife and son by a grand jury.

News 3 is told the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has talked to the Murdaugh family and informed them of charges coming against the patriarch.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found shot and killed on the family’s Moselle hunting property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. SLED has been investigating the case since that date but offered very few details on what may have happened.

SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time. Renée Wunderlich, SLED director of public information

Meanwhile, Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin said his team has not been advised of any forthcoming charges.

“I am aware that SLED advised the family that they intend to seek murder indictments from a grand jury later this week,” Griffin added. “We won’t have any comment until charges are actually brought against Alex.”

Since the wife and son’s deaths, a series of revelations have come out about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug habit and a series of financial schemes where he, along with fellow attorney Corey Fleming and former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, would take insurance settlement money meant for Murdaugh’s clients and funneled it into their own accounts instead.

The gates near Alex Murdaugh’s home in Islandton, S.C., are seen in this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 photo. State police have six separate investigations into Murdaugh and his family after his wife and son were shot to death outside the home in June. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

All three have been indicted on a series of charges, including fraud, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Alex Murdaugh is currently facing a total of 83 charges; he remains in Richland County Jail on a $7 million bond.

While SLED has not commented on the investigation throughout, they did confirm that Alex Murdaugh was a “person of interest” in the case, in part, because he was the one who found the bodies of Paul and Maggie.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting all of Alex Murdaugh’s cases, would not comment on reports of a grand jury meeting this week.

The AG’s spokesperson, Robert Kittle, said their meetings and deliberations are secret and cases or times they meet are not public knowledge. However, several sources say a grand jury will meet later this week to potentially indict Alex Murdaugh.

