HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – It is not every day that a 93 year old woman is the talk of social media, but that is exactly the case with Josephine Wright.

The Hilton Head woman is willing to take the fight for her land all the way to court.

She has gotten support from some heavy Hollywood hitters.

Wright says its about protecting her home, which has been in the family since the Civil War. A developer says some of that property belongs to them.

“I can guarantee that at 93 years old she didn’t think she would be in a legal fight,” said Bakari Sellers.

“No I didn’t,” smiled Josephine Wright.

Josephine Wright is fighting for what she says is hers. Property that she wants to hand down to her 40 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.

“It’s completely in her name, she has been paying taxes on it for 30 years. She has had no problem. No one has said anything about it being an error,” said Charise Graves, Wright’s Granddaughter. “Or there was a problem with this property until this development company decided they wanted to acquire her land.”

That company, Bailey Point Investments.

It’s a developer who is building 147 units behind Wright’s home but says in a lawsuit that deeds prove they own even more land, up to and including the porch of her home.

The 93-year-old now has a lawyer but needed legal fees.

Her GoFundMe page and her story has raised more than $270,000 from 5200 donors so far.

That includes $40,000 from NBA star Kyrie Irving and now another $10,000 from Snoop Dogg and his company “Death Row Records.”

Snoop posted on Instagram “Josephine Wright we stand with you!”

Tyler Perry even showed his support, putting WSAV’s story about Wright out to his followers.

Wright claims Bailey Point used intimidation to try and get her to sell and is countersuing the company.

Bailey Point isn’t backing down.

Work continued today on the roads to and from the future home project.

The company also filed its response to the counterclaim in the last 24 hours denying “every allegation set forth.” It made it clear in several paragraphs that the counterclaim should be dismissed.

Wright has continually said she doesn’t want to go to court, she only wants one thing.

“What do you want?”

“I want to just keep my property and them to leave me alone,” said Josephine.

News 3 has learned the Town of Hilton Head isn’t rescinding permits for the project, but has asked for construction to stop until this lawsuit has been settled or a judge makes a ruling.

We reached out to attorneys for Bailey Point Investments again Tuesday to get their side of the story not in court documents, but they have not gotten back to us.

Wrights’ attorneys response: