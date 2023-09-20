Law enforcement on scene of an officer involved shooting in Laurens County.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Satterwhite Road around noon.

As of 12:30, the subject was in custody. Deputies said there was no danger to the public.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

7NEWS has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.