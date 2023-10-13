DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities investigating Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Darlington County that killed a 16-year-old student say it was drug and gang-related and that they have found a stolen car believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The information came in a joint news conference at about 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the shooting in the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education Center campus.

Representatives from the Darlington Police Department, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County School District attended the news conference.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Coroner Todd Hardee said the student was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The shooting was related to a Friday night crash.

“As citizens of Darlington, we need to come together and tell criminals, ‘we’ve had enough,'” Police Chief Jimmy Davis said.

In Thursday’s news conference, authorities said a 2017 Honda that was stolen in Bennettsville was involved in the shooting and had been found.

Darlington police released surveillance photos Tuesday night of a 2013 or 2017 Honda Accord with paper license plates and asked for help trying to identify the occupants. Police said the car could have a bullet hole in the roof and might be connected to the shooting.

As a result of the recent incidents in the Darlington area, the Darlington County School District moved Friday’s football game between Darlington and Crestwood High School to Crestwood.

Darlington football coach and athletic director Jamie Johnson told News13 that the game was moved because of security concerns.