CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Tuesday announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy involved in a Mother’s Day collision that left three people dead.

According to SCHP, Deputy Emily Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she disregarded a stop sign and struck the vehicle carrying Stephania Dantzler and her daughters Shanice and Miranda Dantzler-Williams.

Pelletier is being charged with three counts of reckless homicide. A bond hearing is expected Wednesday.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Pelletier’s lights and sirens were not on at the time of the crash, and therefore, the dash camera was not activated.

Pelletier was placed on paid administrative leave after the initial crash.